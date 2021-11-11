Norwich man charged in New London manslaughter

A 33-year-old Norwich man was charged on Wednesday with manslaughter by New London police in connection with a June death.

Zachary Perkins, 670 W. Main St., is charged with second-degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons and third-degree assault. He was initially held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned Wednesday in Norwich Superior Court.

His case was transferred to New London Superior Court where Perkins is scheduled to appear on Tuesday. He had not been released from custody as of Thursday.

New London police responded at approximately 9:02 p.m. on June 6 to 19 Chester St., #2, for a report of a man not breathing. The victim, who later died, was identified as 38-year-old Brad Bucacci. The cause of death was a blunt injury to his neck, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said in a press release.

Police said Perkins “made admissions” that he assaulted Bucacci and delayed calling 911. Perkins was arrested in Norwich on Tuesday with the help of the Norwich Police Department, police said.

Perkins has prior convictions for failure to appear, interfering with police and trespassing that resulted in various jail time sentences ranging from three months to a year, according to the state’s judicial website.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich man charged with manslaugher in New London death