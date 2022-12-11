Norwich Man charged with murder in fatal November shooting

NORWICH — A 22-year old Norwich man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that police said led to the death of a woman in November.

Atlantikh Balidemaj, of 158 Case St., was charged by Norwich police with murder on Friday in the death of 30-year-old Jashira Pagan.

At approximately 5:29 a.m. on Nov. 5, Norwich police received a 911 call reporting an argument and single gunshot at 527 W. Thames St. On arrival, patrol officers found Pagan facedown at the end of the Uncas Condominiums complex.

Pagan was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital with critical injuries. She succumbed to her wounds on Nov. 7, police said.

In addition to murder, Balidemaj is also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $5 million cash surety bond and is due to be arraigned on Monday in Norwich Superior Court.

Norwich police are crediting the arrest to the work of its patrol division and lead detective Steven Callender.

Any with further information on the incident is asked to contact police at (860) 886-5561 or Callender at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3154.

