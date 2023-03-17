Norwich man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Mar. 16—NORWICH — A city man appeared in court this week on charges he sexually assaulted an underage acquaintance.

Devon T. Jarmon, 35, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree sexual assault of a physically helpless person and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the arrest stems from a reported incident in January in which Jarmon allegedly inappropriately touched an underage victim.

Jarmon is being held at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in lieu of $325,000 bond and has not yet entered a plea in his case. According to public records, he has a long list of criminal convictions that include assault, burglary, strangulation, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury to a minor.