Norwich man charged in shooting incident

Jun. 11—A Norwich man is in custody Thursday, June 10, after allegedly firing a bullet and causing injury to a neighbor during a confrontation with police earlier that morning.

Bernie J. Infante, 45, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges are pending, according to Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh.

Police responded to a Cortland Street residence after an individual called 911 twice Thursday morning, reporting that he didn't feel safe and believed himself to be in immediate danger of harm, according to Marsh.

The first officer on the scene was informed by a neighbor that the suspect was possibly armed with a shotgun and a machete, and that a child was also present in the apartment, Marsh said. New York State Police, state parole officers and Chenango County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

Infante allegedly pointed his shotgun at officers during negotiation attempts. He allegedly fired one round, though not in the officers' direction, Marsh said. The bullet went through the wall of an adjoining apartment. The neighbor, who was home at the time, sustained a minor injury but declined medical attention.

Infante attempted to escape through a closed window, but was stopped when officers entered the dwelling, Marsh said. He was taken into custody "without further incident" and transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

"The responding officers and detective are to be praised for their actions during this incident," Marsh said. "This incident had the potential of ending much differently, but fortunately no one was seriously injured."

Infante is being held in city lockup at the Norwich Police Department, pending arraignment in Norwich City Court.

The investigation is ongoing.