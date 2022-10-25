Norwich man charged in theft of 8 vehicles from dealerships

Oct. 24—State police have arrested a 20-year-old Norwich man, one of three men suspected in a crime spree over the summer that included the theft of eight vehicles from two different car dealerships in Franklin.

Jowell Burgos-Rodriguez, with a last known address of 19 Fairview Ave. in Norwich, faces eight felony larceny charges that include first-, second- and third-degree larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.

He was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged in connection with the theft of eight vehicles with a combined worth of more than $100,000. The alleged thefts included four vehicles from the Disch Auto Sales at 144 Route 32 in Franklin and four more vehicles from the G&S Auto Sales LLC at 66 Route 32 in Franklin.

Employees arrived at the car dealerships on the morning of July 8 to find, In addition to the theft of the used vehicles, thousands of dollars worth of damage from the break-ins.

State police detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Unit from Troop K in Colchester watched surveillance footage of the break-in at G&S Auto Sales and observed three men throwing objects through the front window, breaking windows on a garage door, walking around inside of the dealership and driving off with the vehicles. One of the men was wearing a shirt with the words "Sorry officer, I don't panic," police said in the arrest warrant affidavit.

State police, collaborating with several area police departments, quickly connected the thefts to an attempted break-in on July 8 at the New England Cycle Works in Groton, where three men driving a stolen Ford F150 pickup truck with a U-Haul trailer were spotted on surveillance footage.

Norwich and Groton Town police, working their own criminal cases, helped identify one suspect in the thefts as Noel Dejesus, 22, of 24 Western Ave. In Norwich.

Seven of the eight vehicles were eventually recovered in Norwich and at a Mohegan Sun parking garage.Three of the vehicles were found in the same neighborhood off of Western Avenue, near where Burgos-Rodriguez and Dejesus live.

While watching surveillance footage from Mohegan Sun, police said they spotted the suspects driving the stolen vehicles in and out of the garage. One of the vehicles was a Nissan Pathfinder that was taken and returned to the Disch Auto. Police said one of the suspects was identified as Dionte Barker, who Norwich police had as a suspect in a burglary from a vehicle in Norwich on July 28.

On Aug. 6, Dejesus and Barker were both arrested by state police from Troop E in Montville for their roles in an armed robbery outside a North Stonington hotel. In addition to first-degree robbery, Dejesus was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and altering the identification of a firearm.

During an interview with state police, police said Dejesus confessed to the motor vehicle thefts and explained why he had returned the Nissan Pathfinder, telling police "the brakes on it were horrible."

Police said Dejesus further admitted that the three used the stolen pickup to steal a U-Haul trailer from Westgate Plaza in Norwich.

Police additionally secured a confession from Dejesus to committing an armed robbery at the Bestway Food Store and Citgo Station on Norwich-Westerly Road in Preston on July 19. Police said the Dejesus made off with vape cartridges in the robbery.

On Sept. 30, during an interview with Burgos-Rodriguez at his Norwich home, police said Burgos-Rodriguez admitted being with Dejesus and Barker at the car dealerships but "did not know what they were going to do."

"Burgos-Rodriguez stated he went inside both car dealerships after they were broken into and that he was given keys by Dejesus which he used to drive the cars off the lots and to Mohegan Sun," police said in the arrest warrant affidavit.

Burgos-Rodriguez, who remains held on a $100,000 bond, appeared for arraignment on Monday in New London Part A court for serious crimes.

