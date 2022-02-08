A Norwich man convicted of assault that left victim legless is getting a new trial. Why?

NEW LONDON - A 31-year-old Norwich man convicted in 2019 of an assault that led to his roommate's legs being medically amputated has been granted a new trial by the state Appellate Court.

The court, in an opinion released on Jan. 25, concluded New London Superior Court Judge Barbara Jongbloed failed to inform jurors during Kristopher Prudhomme’s trial that they could take into account “inadequacies” of the Norwich Police Department investigation before rendering a verdict.

A jury in December 2018 found Prudhomme guilty of first-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence – but acquitted him of first-degree strangulation – in connection with an October 2016 incident in a Norwich apartment.

Prosecutors contended Prudhomme choked his housemate, Michael Lovering, with a corset lace after Lovering confessed to sleeping with Prudhomme’s girlfriend. When police arrived at the scene 14 hours later, Lovering’s legs, which had been tucked underneath him at the time of the assault, had been without circulation so long they needed to be amputated below the knees.

Prudhomme was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Jongbloed in May 2019.

The appeals court found Jongbloed erred, and possibly misled the jurors, by not informing them they could consider deficiencies in the police investigation when deciding whether the state proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“…there having been a reasonable possibility that the error affected the verdict: the jury may have ignored key evidence as to the adequacy of the police investigation, as there was significant risk that is was misled to believe it could not consider the defendants’ arguments as to the investigation,” the court wrote. “And it was apparent that the instructional error was harmful given the relative weakness of the state’s case which turned almost entirely on the believability of (Lovering’s) allegation that the defendant strangled him, even though (Lovering) did not see the defendant attempt to do so.”

In her instructions to jurors before they began deliberating, Jongbloed directly referenced the police investigation topic.

“You may have heard some argument that the police investigation was inadequate and that one or more police officers involved in the case were incompetent,” she said, according to court transcripts. “The issue for you to decide is not the thoroughness of the investigation or the competence of the police. The only issue you have to determine is whether the state, in light of all the evidence before you, has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of the counts with which he is charged.”

Prudhomme's lawyer built defense around idea of shoddy police work

The appeals’ court noted Prudhomme’s lawyer, Damon Kirschbaum, introduced evidence during the trial that sought to undermine Lovering’s credibility and could show there were alternate explanations for the victim’s injuries, including a suicide attempt, autoerotic asphyxiation or that Lovering simply passed out after drinking.

Lovering testified he did not see who strangled him, only that he felt pressure around his neck on the night in question before "everything went black."

Kirschbaum during the trial aggressively cross-examined police and built his defense around the idea of a shoddy police investigation. In his closing arguments to the jury, Kirschbaum said the case “screamed reasonable doubt,” the court’s report states.

Kirschbaum told the jury the state’s case was “fundamentally flawed.”

“They want you to ignore the fact that it failed to conduct a complete and unbiased investigation,” he said. “Isn’t it extraordinary that someone can be arrested and put on trial and that here never is an investigation or serious investigation or even a moment of consideration that the allegations might not be true? It’s shocking. That alone is cause for reasonable doubt.”

The Appellate Court said Norwich police Detective Kyle Besse testified he never considered that Lovering’s assertion about being strangled by Prudhomme might be untrue and he failed to interview Lovering or his mother – who reported her son’s strangulation allegation to police – about Prudhomme’s actions.

Besse also testified he did not create a timeline of events in the case or consider that Prudhomme’s autism could have explained the “inconsistent” statements he made to the paramedics and police who responded to the 911 call about Lovering’s injuries.

“Contrary to the state’s arguments, this evidence certainly highlights shortcomings in the police investigation itself, not simply in the conclusions the police drew from their investigation,” the court wrote.

The appeals’ court also found Jongbloed improperly allowed a police disciplinary report to be introduced into evidence by the state during the trial, but did not determine whether or not its admission was a “harmless error.”

The report, created by Norwich police three months after Prudhomme’s December 2016 arrest, concerns Officer Anthony Marceau, one of the officers who responded to the Norwich apartment where Lovering was found.

The report found Marceau’s response at the scene “unsatisfactory” and he failed to search for or identify any objects in the apartment that could have caused Lovering’s neck injuries. Marceau also failed to take photographs at the scene or contact his on-duty road supervisor, the report stated.

Kirschbaum during the trial objected to the inclusion of the report into evidence, stating it was generated only as a way for the state to bolster its assault case against Prudhomme. The appeals’ court ruled the report constituted inadmissible hearsay.

The state on Thursday filed a petition of certification on the appeals’ court ruling with the state Supreme Court, essentially asking the high court to take up the case. Prudhomme’s lawyers have until Feb. 13 to file in opposition.

