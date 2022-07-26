Norwich man faces arson, assault charges

Jul. 26—NORWICH — A city man is in custody on arson and assault charges following a July 20 domestic violence incident, when he assaulted his girlfriend, set items in their home on fire and sprayed her with a hose as she attempted to extinguish the fire, according to court records.

Michael A. Gill, 39, of 19 Slater Ave. was charged last Thursday with first-degree arson, third-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening. At his arraignment in Norwich Superior Court Thursday, Gill was ordered held on a $500,000 bond and next is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court Aug. 23.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the victim told police Gill had become angry when she asked if he had been drinking before he came home. He punched her and dragged her while the two were on the second floor. She said she broke free, went downstairs. left the house and called her mother. While on the phone, she went back into the house to the upstairs bedroom.

The woman told police Gill came to the bedroom and threw a flaming towel hanging from the end of a bread knife at her. The towel landed on the bed.

She said the smoke alarm went off, and when she went downstairs, she saw smoke and food on the top shelf of the pantry was on fire. She yelled for her mother to call 911. She said she urged Gill to help her put out the fire with a garden hose but she said Gill grabbed the hose from her and repeatedly sprayed her with it.

When police arrived, they initially told responding firefighters to hold off until they knew the house was safe. The woman told police Gill's vehicle was gone and he had apparently left. Police searched the house and confirmed it was clear for firefighters to enter. Police said the fire was out by then.

Norwich Fire Marshal Joseph Crowley said he could not comment on the fire, which remains part of an open investigation.

Police said the victim, who was soaking wet when police arrived, had several minor injuries. Medical personnel examined her at the scene but she refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police reported finding a burnt kitchen towel on the bed and burn marks on the bed and blanket.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Stonington police had an outstanding warrant for Gill on charges of third-degree larceny and issuing a bad check.

