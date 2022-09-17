Norwich man faces assault charges in domestic violence case

Sep. 17—NORWICH — A local man faces assault and other charges after he allegedly struck a victim in the face with a car jack, breaking the victim's nose.

Curtis Gallipeau, 32, of 237B Yantic St., was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $95,000 bond and was scheduled to appear Oct. 26 in Norwich Superior Court. He was ordered to have no contact "in any manner" with the victim and to stay away from the victim's residence.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, redacted to conceal the victim's identity, the victim recounted numerous incidents of physical abuse by Gallipeau and told police Gallipeau was a heavy drinker and used drugs.

On April 1, the victim told police Gallipeau was outside working on his truck and at one point came into the apartment "extremely angry," the affidavit said. He allegedly threw a car jack at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing heavy bleeding. The victim walked a mile to the hospital, where it was determined the person had a broken nose.

Police said the victim reported being struck by Gallipeau "hundreds of times," and that Gallipeau had threatened to kill the victim.