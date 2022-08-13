Norwich man faces charges after alleged domestic incident, escape

Aug. 13—NORWICH — Police said a 24-year-old Norwich man is facing charges after a domestic incident and subsequent escape from police in March.

Elijah Agosto, whose last known address was 185 Sandy Lane, was arrested Sunday by Norwich police on a warrant for a domestic disturbance on March 19. He was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. Officers also charged him with unauthorized possession of narcotics in the course of the arrest.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the female victim, who knew Agosto, said he entered her apartment through a window in the early morning hours.

The victim said they were talking and it became physical and that, throughout the course of the day, he slapped her in the face and strangled her numerous times. She said he tried to suffocate her by holding his hands over her mouth and nose. At one point, she said he held her down on the couch.

The victim said Agosto forced her to have sex, according to the warrant. The Norwich Police are investigating that allegation, according to the warrant.

The victim told detectives that the accused had used the window to enter her residence on several prior occasions, with her permission, because he is banned from the building by management.

Agosto also was charged on a warrant Sunday by state police for escape from custody, interfering with an officer, and sixth-degree larceny

According to a second warrant affidavit, state police assisted Norwich police in responding to the domestic incident on March 19 and found Agosto hiding in a bedroom closet and handcuffed him.

When a trooper walked him to a cruiser, the accused pulled away from the trooper's grip and ran to a nearby wooded area. The trooper could not locate him in the woods, and a K-9 also could not find him, according to the warrant.

State police also said Agosto was charged Sunday with six counts of second-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of first-degree failure to appear in court.