Norwich man gets 35-year sentence for child porn

Oct. 29—Federal officials said Thursday a Chenango County sex offender was sentenced to a long prison term.

Patrick Kain, 35, of Norwich, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years' imprisonment for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of committing a felony involving a minor by a registered sex offender, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kain was convicted in Chenango County Court of first-degree sexual abuse in 2014, and because of that conviction is required to register as a sex offender in New York state.

As a part of his previously entered guilty plea, the release said, Kain admitted that from about 2016 through 2019 he created sexually explicit images and videos of three different victims, each of whom was about 5 years old. The depictions "generally involved Kain secretly recording the victims' genitals," the release said. Included among the material is a video of Kain reaching his hand toward one of the victim's genitals, putting his hand inside that victim's underwear, and pulling it aside. In addition to the child pornography that Kain created, he also possessed about 90 videos and 10 images of child pornography not involving his own victims, both on his laptop and in an online storage account, the release said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 20-year term of supervised release, which will start after Kain is released from prison, required Kain to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim whose image he possessed on one of his electronic devices, and ordered a $400 special assessment.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office, the release said. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. It "marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," the release said. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.