Norwich man gets 60 years in prison, again

Oct. 27—A New London Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced a Norwich man to 60 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law, for the murder of a 25-year Norwich woman in 2015.

A 12-member jury in July had found Jean Jacques, 48, guilty of murder in the stabbing death of Casey Chadwick. It was the second such verdict. Jacques was convicted of murder in the same case in 2016 and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. That case was overturned on appeal by the state Supreme Court based on what it deemed to be an illegal search by police of Jacques' Norwich apartment.

Jacques has been held in prison since his arrest. A Haitian national, Jacques had previously served 16 years in prison for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Norwich in 1996. Officials said Jacques should have been deported to Haiti rather than released after serving his sentence.

The federal Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency initially detained Jacques but eventually released him after unsuccessful attempts to deport him to Haiti. Haiti refused to take him because he lacked proper identification documents, officials have said.

Jacques was sentenced by Judge Shari A. Murphy.