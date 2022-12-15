Norwich man gets life for Westerly murder

Dec. 14—A Superior Court judge in Rhode Island on Wednesday sentenced a Norwich man to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of his cousin.

Louis Seignious, 33, was sentenced by Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg after a jury convicted him in October of murder in connection with the Jan. 25, 2020 killing of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian III at a home in Westerly.

Earlier in the day of the killing, police said Seignious had found out that Sebastian was romantically involved with a woman he had previously dated and had a child with. Police said he confronted Sebastian and shot him in the chest. After fleeing the scene of the murder, Seignious was captured by police at a home in Groton.

"In 2020, this defendant violently took the life of Mr. Sebastian in a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement. "Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that today's lengthy sentence delivers a measure of justice for them. The defendant will now be unable to harm anyone else, whether at the point of a gun or otherwise. I am grateful to the men and women of the Westerly Police Department for their outstanding work, in this case and in so many others."