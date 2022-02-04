Norwich man goes to prison for helping Gingerella killer flee

Feb. 3—The brother of a man serving a 45-year prison sentence for the Dec. 11, 2016, shooting death of Joey Gingerella has been sentenced to serve one year in prison.

Justin Davenport, 35, of 234 Broad St., Apt. B, Norwich, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree hindering prosecution for allegedly helping his brother Dante Hughes escape the area of Gingerella's shooting, by buying Hughes a cellphone and paying someone $100 to drive him to a Boston bus station.

Davenport appeared in court on Thursday and was sentenced by Judge Hillary B. Strackbein to eight years in prison, suspended after one year, with five years of probation, according to court officials.

Hughes was sentenced in 2018 to 50 years in prison, suspended after 45 years served, followed by five years of probation for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hughes shot Gingerella, known as "Jo Jo Nice," in the parking lot of Ryan's Pub after Gingerella tried to stop Hughes from beating Hughes' longtime female companion. Hughes fled and was captured two days after the shooting as he tried to walk over the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, N.Y., into Canada.

Hughes said Davenport arrived with a newly purchased cellphone for him and paid a friend, Michael Knowles, to drive Hughes to the Boston bus station. Davenport denied his involvement.

Gingerella's mother, Tammy de la Cruz, addressed the court during Davenport's sentencing Thursday.

Davenport previously had been released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond but has been taken back into custody. It was not yet known where he would serve his sentence.

t.hartz@theday.com