Norwich man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Bronx woman who didn't want to date him
Mar. 10—A Norwich man, charged with threatening to open fire on a New York gym after a woman who worked there said she didn't want to date him, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.
Daniel Scott, 32, appeared in court via video conference Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish and pleaded guilty to one count of making interstate threats, according to a statement issued by Leonard C. Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
On March 2, 2020, a woman from the Bronx, N.Y., called police and reported that Scott threatened in phone calls and text messages after she told him she wasn't interested in having a romantic relationship with him, according to the statement.
Investigators reviewed threatening texts and voicemails from Scott, including one that said he planned to show up at the gym where she worked on March 2, 2020, and "...shoot tha whole gym up an end all of us..." the statement said.
Scott showed up at the gym that day as he had threatened, and the woman called 911. Scott was arrested on domestic violence charges and has been detained since his arrest.
He was on supervised release at the time of his arrest and has two prior federal convictions for narcotics distribution offenses, records show. He is being held at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, R.I.
At his sentencing, Scott faces a maximum term of five years in prison, along with additional penalties if he is found to have violated the conditions of his supervised release, the statement said.
His case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.