Norwich man sentenced to five years in prison on federal firearms charge

Sep. 28—A Norwich man arrested in 2021 after he was found with a gun and 600 bags of fentanyl was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.

James Baker in June pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Judge Kari A. Dooley sentenced Baker to 60 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

Norwich Police stopped Baker in February of last year for a motor vehicle violation and found drugs on him and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver's seat.

Baker's criminal history includes state felony convictions for assault, burglary, weapon and drug offenses.

He faced up to a maximum of life in prison for the conviction. He had been detained since his arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Norwich Police.