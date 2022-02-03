Norwich man sentenced to five years in federal prison for crack, heroin distribution

A 41-year-old Norwich man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a federal drug distribution charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Robert Hall was ordered by Judge Vanessa Bryant to serve five years of supervised release on a count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack.

The FBI, Norwich police and other law enforcement agencies in 2018 began investigating a narcotics-trafficking ring operating out of southeastern Connecticut, authorities said.

The investigation, through wiretaps and controlled buys of crack, determined that Hall was providing heroin, cocaine and crack to drug users and street-level dealers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hall and 12 others were indicted by a grand jury in March 2019 with various narcotics-trafficking offenses. Hall, who has been in federal custody since his arrest in March 2019, pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

