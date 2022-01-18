Norwich man sentenced to four years on federal ammunition charge

A 34-year-old Norwich felon was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison on a federal ammunition charge, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

Nnamdii Ross was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Janet Hall to serve three years of supervised release on a single count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, a charge he pleaded guilty to in October.

On Aug. 20, 2020, New London police responded to a report of shots fired on Ann Street where a large group of individuals had gathered, authorities said. A shooting victim was found at the scene and transported for treatment. Police said they also found various rounds of ammunition.

Police said Ross was also shot at the gathering and taken by his fiancée to a hospital where six rounds of .22-caliber ammunition were found in his effects.

Police said they later recovered a .45-caliber handgun with Ross' DNA from a New London residence that was linked to the ammo found at the Ann Street shooting.

Ross, who has previous felony convictions for robbery and drug offenses, is not legally able to possess a firearm or ammunition moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

