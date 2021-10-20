Norwich man to serve 10 years for trying to have sex with teen girl

Oct. 20—NORWICH — A city man who tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex — but was actually chatting with an FBI agent — has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

William Meier, 39, of 301 Central Ave. in Norwich, appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July to using an interstate facility to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity, court records show.

In May 2020, Meier met who he thought was a 14-year-old girl in a chat room for teens on the social messaging app Kik, which is the interstate facility in this case. Later that summer, he made plans to meet up with her in New London to "engage in sexual intercourse with her and impregnate her," according to court records.

Meier was actually chatting with an "online covert employee" from the FBI, who was posing as a teen girl from Connecticut.

Meier sent the "teen girl" an explicit photo of himself on Aug. 5, 2020, and then traveled to New London, where he expected to meet and have sex with the girl, court records show. He was arrested at his home in Norwich the next day by New London police with help from the FBI New Haven Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case was investigated by local police and the FBI as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is meant to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Doherty prosecuted the case.

Meier was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in federal court in New Haven.