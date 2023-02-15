Norwich murder suspect gets more time to decide on plea offer: What we know

NEW LONDON — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man accused of brutally stabbing to death a Norwich resident three years ago has been given more time to decide whether to accept a plea deal or take his case to trial, a delay that took the victim’s mother by surprise.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein on Tuesday granted a continuance request from Public Defender Kevin Barrs who said he needed until next month before his client, Jeffery Stovall, could decide whether to accept an undisclosed plea offer in the case.

Stovall is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Jason Beck to death on Jan. 18, 2020, at Beck's 31 Sandy Lane home. Beck was heard on a 911 dispatch call pleading for his life as he said he was being stabbed by Stovall, according to a police report.

At one point during the emergency call, Beck said Stovall had again stabbed him and he “continued to plead for help from 911 dispatchers as well as begging the accused to keep away,” police said.

Strackbein in January set Tuesday as an “accept or reject” date on the offer. But Barrs said he needs more time to consult with an “expert” before advising Stovall on next steps, though did not clarify what kind of expert was involved. He said that upcoming conversation could affect the nature of the state’s offer.

Strackbein set March 21 as a new accept or reject date in the case before noting the proceedings needed to "move along."

Jason Beck's family awaits decision

Inside the court lobby on Tuesday, Beck’s mother, Jeanette Kelley, said she arrived to the courthouse that morning thinking a decision in the case would be made one way or the other.

“Either he’d accept or reject it,” she said as several other family members and supporters stood nearby. “I’m happy with the offer that’s been made and don’t want it changed.”

Kelley described her son as a “very gentle, caring” person.

“I miss him dearly,” she said.

What Norwich police say happened to Jason Beck

Police said they found Beck bleeding on a kitchen floor, conscious but unable to speak. He was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said Stovall, who met police at the top of the stairs leading to the Sandy Lane residence, confessed to the stabbing and pointed out a knife situated on a counter-top.

When interviewed by detectives, Stovall said he and Beck met via an online dating app in 2012 — when Stovall was 15 - police said. He said a previous argument between the two while they were living in Oakville led to Stovall’s arrest and a protective order issued in August 2019 preventing him from having contact with Beck.

Despite the order, Stovall told police he and Beck continued to meet.

Stovall told police the lethal 2020 argument began after he accused Beck of not helping enough with an ongoing court case. Stovall said the argument got physical and Beck threatened to call police, a threat that Stovall said led him to grab a knife and stab Beck in his chest.

Stovall has pleaded not guilty to murder and a violation of a protective order in the case. He has been held on a $500,000 bond since his arrest on Jan. 19, 2020.

