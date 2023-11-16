Norwich murder suspect linked to local gang

Nov. 15—NORWICH — A judge on Wednesday ordered a former city man and suspected gang member held on $3 million bond after he was charged with killing a fellow teen this summer.

Stancovitch Fabre, 19, with a last known address of 6 East Baltic St., Apt. K, is charged with murder in the May 10 shooting death of 19-year-old Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, a 2022 Norwich Free Academy graduate who was working towards a college degree.

He was one of two teens fatally shot in the city this year. A 17-year-old died in a shooting that left another teen injured on Oct. 18. Police have not identified the victim in that case or made an arrest.

Norman-Clack was shot outside his home on Sandy Lane. When police arrived, they said Norman-Clack was lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the upper body. While applying direct pressure to the gunshot wound, police officer Elizabeth Harsley asked Norman-Clack "who shot you?" Norman-Clack replied "Stancovitch," according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Police said Stancovitch had previously lived at the same Sandy Lane apartment complex where Norman-Clack lived and is associated with the Norwich-based "1804 Crip" street gang.

A month before the shooting, police said Stancovitch had posted a photo of himself on a public Instagram account in a vehicle with a black pistol on his lap. Detective Kenneth Wright, who led investigation in the case, said in his report that "1804" gang members use the numbers "04" and "1804" in their social media account names. Stancovitch used the Snapchat username "Stanco 04."

Police said Stancovitch, known as "Stanco" had flashed a gun during a March 15 confrontation with Norman-Clack and his group of friends at Mohegan Sun Casino, part of what police determined was an ongoing dispute between the two.

At the casino, police said Stancovitch had approached Norman-Clack, bumping him and threatening him by motioning towards a gun in his pocket. He asked Norman-Clack to go outside to fight, witnesses told police.

Norman-Clack, who was with a group, refused and left the casino. On the way out of the casino, a witness told police Stancovitch said "Alright Camaury, I'll see you when I see you," the police reports states.

Another witness said the two had prior altercations, one at Norwich Free Academy and again a month later on Boswell Avenue where Norman-Clack "won" the fight.

In addition to murder, Stancovitch is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Stancovitch was picked up by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Oct. 30 and charged as a fugitive from justice. Stancovitch, police said, was found sleeping in the rental car lounge of Miami International Airport.

Norwich police, in a statement, said detectives took Stancovitch into custody on Tuesday and returned him to Connecticut on Wednesday.

Court records show Stancovitch was presented Wednesday in Norwich Superior Court before Judge Arthur Hadden. The case was transferred to the Part A court in New London where serious felony cases are heard. Stancovitch is due back in court on Dec. 4.