Norwich narcotics dealer sentenced to 43 months

A 34-year-old Norwich man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 43 months in prison for his role in a southeastern Connecticut drug-trafficking ring.

Victor Encarnacion was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden to serve three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

Encarnacion’s sentence was the result of a joint investigation into the distribution of narcotics and the illegal possession of firearms in southeastern Connecticut that included wire-taps and controlled buys and seizures of drugs and firearms.

Investigators determined Royshawn Allgood received narcotics from another member of the conspiracy and distributed the drugs to users and other street-level distributors. Encarnacion, while on state probation for a narcotics distribution offense, received distribution-level quantities of heroin from Allgood and sold the drug to other dealers and his own customers, prosecutors said.

Encarnacion, who has been detained since his February 2019 arrest, was indicted, along with 22 others, by a grand jury. He pleaded guilty in May to a count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Allgood pleaded guilty to a related charge and was sentenced in 2020 to 71 months in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, state Department of Correction and the members of the New London, Waterford, City of Groton, Stonington, Norwich, Old Saybrook and UConn Police Departments.

