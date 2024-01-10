Norwich neighborhoods and streets experiencing significant flooding: Live Coverage

Norwich is experiencing significant flooding from the overnight storm and numerous roads in and around the city have several feet or flowing water on them, according to police and fire officials.

A flash flood warning was issued along the Yantic River because of a partial dam break after about 7:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding and power outages have caused the Norwich Public Schools to close for the day on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting there is still a 50% chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. Then the weather will turn mostly cloudy. A Southwest wind will be 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Roads closed in Norwich

The Norwich Police and Fire departments are advising drivers to be cautious during the morning commute on Tuesday. The following roads are closed or have hazardous conditions as of Wednesday morning.• Huntington Avenue• Sholes Avenue• White Plains at Hanson Road (Trees in Roadway)• Bliss Place• Julian Street• West Town at Case Street• Otrobando Avennue at Wawecus Street• Salem Turnpike at Teddy Lane

City response

As of 9:08 a.m., the Yantic River had not crested. While there is no more rain, there is still snow melt flowing into the river, including from other towns, causing the water to still rise. The parking lot of the Norwichtown Commons was underwater, and had been up to the doors of Stop & Shop, Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said.

As of 9:10 a.m., the Emergency Operations Center at Norwich Public Utilities is open, and there will be a media briefing later today, Norwich Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Curtin said.

More updates will be made as they are available.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Yantic River in Norwich causes flooding in Norwich CT: Live coverage