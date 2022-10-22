Norwich, other departments, field false reports of school shooters

The Norwich Police Department, like several others across the state, received a false report of an active school shooter incident Friday.

At 11:08 a.m., a call came into the department’s routine line reporting an active shooter at the Norwich Technical High School on Mahan Drive, according to a department Facebook post.

“Officers responded and quickly determined that there was no active incident occurring and nothing had occurred there,” the post stated. “The school had enacted lock down protocols and Norwich officers are systematically checking every part of the school.”

Police said this was not an isolated incident as other departments in southeastern Connecticut had received similar false reports.

Other non-credible threats were responded to by police in Groton, Willimantic, Enfield and Stamford resulting in school lockdowns that were later lifted. No such calls were reported by Putnam or Plainfield police.

The fake calls came on the same day hundreds of law enforcement officers attended the funeral services of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the two Bristol police officers shot and killed last week while responding to a call.

The threats prompted a statement from Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias who called the swatting threats “shocking, appalling, and downright dangerous.” She said similar threats were reported in recent weeks in other states.

“For Connecticut, these false incidents are extremely traumatic and painful and a vivid reminder of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took 26 innocent lives nearly 10 years ago,” Dias said. “We must all do our part to be diligent and report anything suspicious and work with law enforcement to put an end to this public safety threat.”

