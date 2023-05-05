Norwich Police announce arrest of fugitive

May 5—A homeless man was arrested in Norwich Thursday, May 4, on two warrants for various charges, including felonies.

According to a media release, the Norwich City Police Department received information that Thomas Wright, 36, was hiding in an apartment at 46 Henry Street in the city of Norwich. Police officers responded to 46 Henry Street and "after a brief and tense stand-off, they were able to make their way into the residence, where Wright had barricaded himself in the closet," a media release said. Police said they used "de-escalation tactics" and got Wright to surrender.

Wright was arrested on one warrant charging him with second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The second warrant charged Wright with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

Wright was turned over to the Sidney Police Department, the release said.