Norwich police make arrest in April 14 robbery

Sep. 13—NORWICH — Norwich police have made one arrest in connection with an armed robbery in April on Yantic Street in which the victim reported being robbed by two men, one who threatened him with a rifle.

Tavon Burch, 24, whose last known address to Norwich police was listed as 157 Boswell Ave., was charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny. He was arraigned in Norwich Superior Court and is being held on a $250,000 bond pending a court date on Nov. 4 in Norwich Superior Court.

According to the affidavit for Burch's arrest warrant, police received an anonymous 911 call on April 14 reporting two suspicious men, one wearing a ski mask and gloves, on Yantic Street.

As police were responding, they saw a man running up Yantic Street from the scene and identified him as the victim. The victim told police he was in his car when he was asked by Burch, whom he knew, to drive him to Groton. Burch allegedly directed the man to Yantic Street, where the second man allegedly approached from behind a garbage bin with a "big gun," the affidavit stated.

The victim told police he attempted to flee, but Burch allegedly grabbed his jacket and took his car keys. The pair then allegedly allowed the victim to run, but when he returned to the vehicle, his iPhone 11 and about $350 to $370 had been stolen.

While talking to police, the victim received a phone call on his second cellphone warning him not to tell police and a text saying the car keys were under a bench on nearby Sachem Street.

On April 19, police said Burch contacted them to discuss the incident. Burch told police the victim had been a friend and a drug dealer. Burch denied being involved in an armed robbery. He told police he called a third party, described as "Involved Participant #1." He then paid a woman he did not know $20 and asked the participant to drive the woman to the bench to drop off the rental car key for the victim to find.

The victim told police he used a find-your-phone app to locate his iPhone in a hallway at a Cedar Street apartment complex in Norwich.