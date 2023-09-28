Norwich Police arrest bounty hunter who allegedly shot defendant - what's next?

Jonathan Muckinhaupt, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested by Norwich Police for charges related to an incident on Sept. 12 where a bounty hunter fired “bean bag” shotgun rounds into a vehicle in pursuit of a wanted subject.

Muckinhaupt is charged with first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, and risk of injury to a minor, according to a release from the Norwich Police.

Muckinhaupt was issued a $25,000 bond, and bonded out shortly after his arrest. His arraignment date is Oct. 12 at Norwich Superior Court, the release states.

The man who was shot is Jordan “Jay” Lanphear. Lanphear drove away after being shot, was later hospitalized, and since released, The Bulletin reported Monday.

Jay Lanphear’s friends and family, including his sister Kayla Lanphear, organized “Justice for Jay.” A group of them rallied in Howard Brown Park on Sept. 22, arguing that the bounty hunter used excessive force, The Bulletin reported Monday.

Family pleased to learn of Muckinhaupt's arrest

Kayla Lanphear was pleased to hear about an arrest in the case.

“It’s good to see that the justice system is actually doing the justice,” she said.

If there’s anything to be taken away from this, it’s to watch out for your family and friends, Kayla Lanphear said.

“If you feel in your heart and your gut that something is clearly not right, go with it,” she said. “Don’t stop until you get what needs to be done. I’d do this for anybody.”

There will likely be another rally the day of or the day before Muckinhaupt is brought to court, Kayla Lanphear said.

As of Monday, Jay Lanphear has three pending cases between the Danielson and Waterbury courts, listed on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website. The charges without a verdict include violating probation, weapons charges, interfering with an officer, and failure to appear in court. His next court dates are in November.

The Bulletin called Norwich Police for more information, but they did not respond before deadline.

