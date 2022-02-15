Norwich Police make arrest in case of city man stabbed nine times

Feb. 15—NORWICH — Police charged a New London man Monday in connection with an altercation last month in which they say he stabbed a city man nine times.

Police charged Lance Khan, 33, of no certain address in New London, with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the affidavit for Kahn's arrest warrant, the victim arrived at Backus Hospital on Jan. 15 with what medical staff reported were nine separate stab wounds to the abdomen and left shoulder.

The victim later told police, after changing an initial account from the night of the stabbing, that the altercation happened while he was at his house on Gifford Street with Khan and two others. He said Khan grabbed him from behind in a bear hug, causing them both to fall so that Khan landed on his back with the victim's back against his stomach. The victim said he didn't notice until after the first couple swings that Khan was stabbing him.

A witness identified as the best friend of the victim later told police he looked in from another room to find Khan holding a knife with a 4-inch blade to the other man's neck. The friend said he ran in to grab Khan by the arm so he could pull him away from the victim, then he took the knife and threw it to the floor.

According to the affidavit, the victim said he immediately ran upstairs to get a towel to wrap around his upper body before driving himself to the hospital. Two days later, he was on a ventilator with a collapsed lung as he recovered from surgery, a nurse told police.

Khan was interviewed at the police station two days after the stabbing. He told police he had lived since October on the first floor of the house while the victim lived on the second. Khan said the two had gotten into a fight after the victim took the battery out of a car belonging to the person identified in the affidavit as the victim's girlfriend who is also Khan's sister.

Khan stated several times he was unsure if he had done anything to the man, according to the affidavit. The last thing Khan told police before he said he wanted a lawyer was that he was being chased by the victim and went into the kitchen.

The victim gave his statement to police more than two weeks after the stabbing in an interview at the police station with his lawyer present, the affidavit said.

Khan was being held on a $250,000 bond at the Norwich police station pending his arraignment Tuesday, police said.

