Norwich police charge man in Aug. 29 assault outside Greeneville bar

Jan. 6—NORWICH — A former city man was arrested Tuesday on charges connected with his alleged role in an early morning assault on Aug. 29 at 86'D Bar and Eatery, where one bar security staffer was stabbed with a broken bottle.

Marc A. Thelusma, 21, of Hartford and formerly of 495 Laurel Hill Ave., Apt. 1P, Norwich, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace in connection with incident at the Greeneville bar.

According to a police warrant affidavit, the incident began when one bar security staff person attempted to stop a large group of partiers from leaving with their alcoholic drinks.

Police said security cameras showed Thelusma smashed a glass bottle on a picnic table and stabbed a second security staff person in the back with the jagged edge of the bottle, causing a 2-inch-long jagged wound. The man was transported to Backus Hospital, where he was treated for a few hours and released, the affidavit stated.

Thelusma was held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear Feb. 15 in Norwich Superior Court.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit for Thelusma, police were called to the bar at 2 a.m. on a report of a large fight. The participants dispersed and police located a 36-year-old male with a jagged stab wound on his back.

The victim told police he and another man worked security at the bar. At closing time, people were trying to leave a party at the bar with their alcoholic drinks. The victim told police he saw patrons screaming at another security staffer and tried to intervene. He told police the situation was de-escalating and he started to walk away. But a fight ensued with the other security person and patrons.

The victim said he tried to help. He recalled feeling a punch on his back, some wetness and did not remember anything afterward.

The other security staffer told police he was attacked by about 10 men after he told them they could not leave with their drinks. He said one threw a drink at him and punched him.

Police viewed footage from bar security cameras and a police cruiser dashboard camera that showed the altercation. The videos showed one man — known to police in connection with investigations of alleged gang activity — confronting one security staff person.

The second staffer, who became the stabbing victim, tried to intervene. The man struck the victim twice in the head. As the first security person tried to help, he too was struck multiple times, knocked down to his hands and knees and was kicked.

The videos allegedly showed the man police later identified as Thelusma breaking the bottle and stabbing the victim as he was bent over.

Thelusma fled the scene in a dark Infinity police later traced to his Laurel Hill Avenue address. At 6 a.m. Aug. 29, police found Thelusma sleeping in the vehicle. He was taken into custody and declined to discuss the incident.

Police records show police arrested Thelusma on Aug. 29 on charges of breach of peace and third-degree assault connected with a different incident that had occurred July 7.

Police obtained a warrant in December seeking Thelusma on charges stemming from the Aug. 29 incident at 86'D Bar and Eatery.

