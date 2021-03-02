Norwich Police say convicted felon had assault rifle and pipe bombs in his home

Greg Smith, The Day, New London, Conn.
·2 min read

Mar. 1—NORWICH — Police said a search of the home of a 57-year-old city man turned up illegal guns, pipe bombs and body armor and required a call to the state police bomb squad.

Andrew Cook, of 165 Prospect St., is now facing a host of criminal charges that include possession of an assault weapon, manufacture of bombs and illegal possession of explosives. Police said a search of Cook's home revealed a fully-loaded AR-15 assault rifle, several 30-round magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and empty shell casings, gun powder, body armor and two PVC pipe bombs that were seized by the bomb squad.

Cook was initially arrested on Sunday evening on charges related to a fight with his roommate. Police said information was developed that Cook may be in possession of firearms and ammunition manufacturing tools. Cook is a convicted felon with prior convictions for illegal weapon possession in 2002 and 2008 and also convicted of illegal possession of explosives in 2002. As a convicted felon he cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Police said that after they arrested Cook, they called in detectives and obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home. Police said there was evidence of explosive manufacturing in Cook's bedroom, which is when the bomb squad was called in to assist.

Cook was also charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree threatening, criminal possession of body armor, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity magazines, two counts of alteration of a firearm identification mark, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Cook was arraigned on the charges on Monday and ordered held on a $175,000 bond. Court records show he is due back in court on Tuesday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and no further details would be immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Scott Meikle at (860) 886-5561, extension 3156 or email smeikle@cityofnorwich.org. The anonymous tip line is (860) 886-5561, extension 4. All information will be kept confidential.

