Norwich police investigate second shooting in less than 24 hours

Nov. 5—NORWICH — A woman was shot at Uncas Condominiums on Saturday morning and is listed in critical condition at Backus Hospital, Norwich Police Lt. Christopher Merrill said mid-day Saturday. Police are also investigating a downtown shooting Friday afternoon.

Merrill said police received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday reporting a gunshot victim in the area of 527 W Thames St., and the caller reported hearing arguing prior to a gunshot.

Merrill said neither this shooting nor the one Friday was a random act, and that a weapon had not been recovered in either case.

Norwich police said on Friday that around 2:30 that afternoon, security at Backus called police about a gunshot victim who had arrived in a private vehicle, and a downtown business called police to report gunshots coming from a parking lot behind Eastern CT Savings Bank.

Police initially said the condition of the victim was not yet known, but Merrill said Saturday his injuries ― from being shot in the upper leg area ― are non-life-threatening. Through viewing different security cameras, police identified a white vehicle leaving the scene and it appeared there were at least two people in the car. This is in addition to the car in which the victim was driven to the hospital.

