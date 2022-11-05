Norwich police investigate a shooting Friday afternoon

Nov. 5—NORWICH — The city's police department, along with the state's Eastern District Violent Crime Task Force, is investigating a shooting that occurred in the downtown area Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police dispatch received a phone call from security at William W. Backus Hospital about a gunshot victim that had just arrived in a private vehicle, according to a news release.

At about the same time, a downtown Norwich business called to report what it believed to be "two gunshots" coming from a parking lot behind Eastern CT Savings bank and witnessed vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

The gunshot victim is currently being treated and his condition is not yet known.

Information thus far leads police to believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Please be advised this is a developing incident and the Norwich Police Department will provide further updates when appropriate.