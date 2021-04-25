Norwich police investigate shooting, no victims located

Apr. 24—NORWICH — Police are investigating a reported shooting Saturday on Central Avenue, between Sixth and Seventh streets.

There are no reported victims in the incident.

By 1:30 p.m., police had cordoned off a section of Central Avenue as part of the investigation and were speaking with witnesses and looking to gather video footage of the incident. The area where it occurred is close to several businesses and a public playground.

An evidence marker in the middle of the roadway marked the location of what appeared to be a shell casing from a fired bullet. Detectives were looking at the damaged siding of a nearby home for the bullet.

Police at the scene said the shooting did not appear to be random, but rather a targeted attack. Two people were seen leaving the area on foot after the shooting.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Norwich Police Department requests anyone having information please contact (860) 886-5561, the Norwich Police tip line or investigating Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3157.

