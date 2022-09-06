Norwich Police investigating gas station robbery

Norwich Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Shell ExtraMart gas station on Monday night.

The suspect reportedly entered the gas station at 564 West Main Street in Norwich just before 9 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, according to police. He reportedly fled the store on foot, police said.

According to police, the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a man wearing dark clothing, tan boots and a mask covering his entire face, according to police.

The Norwich Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawton at 860-886-5561 ext. 3157 by email at TLawton@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.