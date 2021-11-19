Norwich police investigating home invasion, stabbing

Nov. 19—NORWICH — Police are investigating a home invasion Thursday evening that resulted in a stabbing with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Norwich police Lt. Christopher Merrill. He said there is no danger to the public, that this wasn't a random home invasion.

Merrill said the incident was called in at 7:43 p.m. at 78 School St.

A victim was taken to Backus Hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen, Merrill said. He said a suspect had a stab wound to the arm and was driven to the hospital by somebody else.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Merrill said police didn't have an exact number of suspects and didn't have anyone in custody but have a couple leads.

No other information was immediately available.

