Norwich police looking for man suspected of shooting up car, making threats

The Norwich Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting up a vehicle on Saturday and making threats to “terrorize the town.”

The Norwich Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on Boswell Avenue. Police located a vehicle that was shot multiple times outside of an apartment building on Boswell Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured, according to police.

Police believe the shooting is a domestic-related incident and a targeted shooting directed toward the victim.

A warrant for Holland’s arrest has been issued, police said. The warrant charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, police said. The warrant calls for a $750,000 bond, police said.

He also has an active warrant for second-degree threatening for threats he allegedly made over the phone with Norwich Police saying he would “terrorize the town,” police said.

Holland reportedly spoke with detectives several times and told police he would turn himself in by Tuesday at 2 p.m. but did not do so.

Holland is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wright at (860)-886-5561 Ext. 3159, email at kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at (860)-886-5561 Ext. 4.