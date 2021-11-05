Norwich police: Man arrested after months of complaints about suspected drug dealing

Nov. 4—NORWICH — Police said they arrested a 47-year-old city man on numerous drug and firearm charges after executing a search and seizure warrant Thursday morning at his home following months of complaints.

Michael Brevard of 35 1/2 North A St. is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of both with intent to sell, along with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they also charged Brevard with two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, two counts of sale or transfer of pistols or revolvers, and one count each of criminal possession of ammunition, possession of high-capacity magazines, alteration of firearm identification mark and failure to keep prescription in original container.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned Friday.

Police said they received several complaints over the past several months about suspected drug dealing at his address, and police led an investigation that identified Brevard as the suspect.

Police said during execution of the warrant Thursday, they found 90 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, prescription medications, packaging material and digital scales, $10,770, a loaded TEC-9 pistol with 25 rounds of ammunition, a loaded Taurus Judge revolver, and additional ammunition.

Police encourage anyone with additional information on this case to contact Detective Joel Grispino at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3152, or jgrispino@cityofnorwich.org, or call the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

