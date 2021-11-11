Norwich police: Man arrested after neighbors report gunfire

Nov. 11—NORWICH — A city man was charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, among other offenses, on Monday evening.

Antonio Vasquez, 56, of 120 Norwich Ave. was arrested by Norwich police after multiple neighbors and witnesses said they observed him with a gun, saw him shooting a gun or heard him shooting. Vasquez also was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Police were dispatched to Norwich Avenue on Monday after a 911 call reporting a male shooting a handgun off his front porch.

After some maneuvering, police contacted Vasquez, who, according to the police report, walked toward officers and repeatedly ignored commands to show his hands and get on the ground.

"The accused did not comply with these commands while at gunpoint and continued to approach officers," Officer Ryan Froehlich wrote in the report. "I approached and pressed him against the banister with the shield."

Froehlich wrote that he and another officer "brought the accused to the floor of the porch, where the accused kept his hands under his stomach area. My duty weapon was holstered during this. The accused did not comply with commands to place his hands behind his back," so Froehlich and another officer "forcefully placed the accused's hands behind his back where he was detained in handcuffs and pat down for weapons."

Despite not finding the weapons in a search of Vasquez's property, officers arrested him based on the strength of three witnesses who said they'd seen and/or heard him shoot a gun inside and outside his home. Police said they found a bullet hole and a gun case consistent with witness' statements.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

