Norwich police mourn sudden death of beloved K-9 Ozzy

Jun. 9—NORWICH — Norwich police officers are wearing black bands around their badges this week, as they do when a fellow officer dies.

And that's exactly how they feel after the sudden death last weekend of decorated 5-year-old K-9 German shepherd Ozzy.

Ozzy, called "the best dog we ever had" by police Chief Patrick Daley, was playing in the parking lot at the Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium on Friday with longtime handler, Officer Kenneth Wright. The dog went home with Wright as normal. But overnight, Ozzy suffered a medical emergency. Wright tried to rush him to a local veterinary hospital early Saturday but Ozzy did not survive, fellow K-9 Officer Matthew Goddu said Wednesday.

Wright is taking a few days off to grieve for the loss of his K-9 partner and declined to be interviewed, Daley and Goddu said.

"He was one of the best dogs in the state, a phenomenal dog," Daley said. "The handler is devastated, obviously. ... We've had a lot of dogs over the years. He was the best dog we ever had. It was tough. Way too young."

Ozzy came to the Norwich department in March 2018, thanks to a $7,000 donation by the Nutmeg Companies, a Norwich building contractor, to the department to help cover the full cost. Wright was paired with Ozzy immediately, and the two hit the streets after what police described as "a very intense and rigorous training course" at the Connecticut State Police K-9 Academy.

Ozzy's service record is long and filled with stars. Norwich police posted some highlights of his record on the police union Facebook page, stating Ozzy had over 75 "successful deployments" that led to apprehension of suspects, location of missing people and discovery of evidence, narcotics and weapons.

On June 18, 2019, Ozzy and Wright apprehended two suspects involved in crimes within 12 hours. Three months later, on Sept. 6, Ozzy helped track down a stabbing suspect, finding a blood-covered cellphone during the tracking.

That year, the K-9 team was awarded the Stephen F. Davis Award as state K-9 Team of the Year.

In another incident in 2021, a suspect in a domestic dispute assaulted a Norwich police officer and fled the scene. Ozzy and Wright located the suspect, who assaulted Ozzy multiple times, police said, but the dog "never gave up."

Ozzy and Wright frequently did K-9 demonstrations at schools and local events, such as the annual National Night Out block parties, showing their advanced training skills. They attended many Dodd Stadium events.

Goddu, who handles K-9 partner Carlton, a black Labrador retriever narcotics dog, said a K-9 partner becomes part of the officer's family, a household pet as much as a workmate. Ozzy and Carlton also were best of friends, Goddu said.

Whether on duty or off, Wright and Ozzy responded to fellow officers in need, Goddu said. Officers knew Ozzy and Wright "were never far out, always there to help us," Goddu said.

That extended to other departments in the region, as well.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Wright and Ozzy assisted Stonington police in tracking down a suspect in a wooded area after the man punched out a car window, tried to break into an apartment and then fled the scene, leaving a trail of cocaine, ammunition, a handgun and bloodied clothing.

Goddu said Norwich police officers are planning to create a memorial for Ozzy somewhere, but details have not yet been decided.

"Ozzy made the world a safer place and protected all of us every single day," Norwich police posted in the Facebook page notice. "We will all miss hearing, '1040 and his partner are on the way.' Ozzy, you will be missed. Rest easy buddy."

