Norwich police officer charged with stealing PBA funds makes first court appearance

Feb. 27—Citing a conflict in the New London Judicial District, a judge in Norwich on Tuesday transferred the felony larceny case involving Norwich Police Officer Ryan O'Connell out of the county.

Norwich Superior Court Judge Jassette A. Henry agreed to transfer the case to the Middlesex Judicial District. The reason for the conflict was not detailed in court, but O'Connell's wife works in the New London County State's Attorney's Office.

O'Connell, a 16-year member of the Norwich Police Department, is accused of using his position to pilfer more than $3,000 from the Norwich Police Benevolent Association. He was charged with third-degree larceny on Feb. 12 following a monthslong investigation by state police in conjunction with the Chief State's Attorney's Office.

Investigators allege O'Connell used the PBA's debit card for personal expenses over a three-year period between 2019 and 2021. The $3,168 in missing funds represents 92 purchases, ranging from a $2.13 purchase at Dunkin Donuts to $476.10 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites. O'Connell was president of the PBA at the time the money was spent but has since resigned.

O'Connell has also been placed on paid administrative leave pending results of an internal investigation by the police department.

The criminal investigation started on Jan. 14, 2022, after PBA members discovered financial discrepancies in the PBA account. The PBA pays for meals for officers working during the holidays and in December of 2022, PBA members found the account was low on funds. While reviewing PBA bank statements, PBA board members said "it appeared several transactions had no legitimate business purposes regarding the PBA, and those transactions appeared personal," according to the affidavit for O'Connell's arrest warrant.

O'Connell did not speak or enter a plea during his brief appearance in Norwich Superior Court and declined comment outside the courtroom. Robert Britt, O'Connell's lawyer, also declined comment.

O'Connell is due to appear in Superior Court in Middletown on March 20. He has not yet entered a plea.

