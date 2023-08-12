Norwich Police says second bank was robbed Monday

Aug. 11—NORWICH — Police announced Friday that on Monday afternoon a man robbed the Chelsea Groton Bank at 444 West Main St.

Police said a man entered the bank, demanded money and exited with an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery was reported at 2:50 pm.

The subject, who was wearing a dark sweatshirt, hat, sunglasses and mask was described as a light skinned, tan male.

Earlier this week police said it was a "light skinned, tan male" who one hour and 11 minutes earlier had robbed the Taftville branch of Dime Bank at 630 Norwich Ave. He presented a note demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have not said it was the same man who robbed both banks.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone having information about the robberies to call lead Detective Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 extension #3138 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.