Norwich police seek person of interest in shooting death on Shady Lane

NORWICH — Police are searching for a person of interest in the fatal Wednesday shooting of a 19-year-old Norwich man.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., patrol officers and detectives were dispatched to the area of 14 Sandy Lane for a report of a person shot. On arrival, officers found Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, of 56 Sandy Lane, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Norman-Clack was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. Police said the homicide is believed to be the result of a targeted attack.

Police are searching for a person of interest in the case identified as 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre, formerly of 19 Sandy Lane. Police said Fabre, who is wanted for questioning, may be driving an older model red Mustang with patches of gray Bondo in sections.

Vehicle possibly driven by man sought by Norwich police as a person of interest in fatal Wednesday shooting

Fabre has a pending case in New London's G.A. 10 court in which he was ordered re-arrested, according to the state's judicial website. He was charged by Groton Town police on Jan. 22 with various motor vehicle-related counts, including driving without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was released on a $500 bond.

Norwich Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at (860) 886-5561, option #4.

