Norwich police say suspect in Saturday shooting is "armed and dangerous"

Oct. 5—NORWICH — Police are seeking a 32-year-old Norwich man who is "considered armed and dangerous," after they say he fired gunshots at a vehicle on Saturday.

Police said Wednesday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for David Holland Jr. He faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

At 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to 575 Boswell Ave. for reports of shots fired. Police found an unoccupied vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police said they believe the shooting was connected to a domestic-related incident.

Holland, at the time of the shooting, was already wanted on the charge of second-degree threatening for alleged threats he made while on the phone with police. Police said Holland stated he would "terrorize the town."

Police said Holland has spoken to Norwich police detectives several times since Saturday's shooting and had agreed to turn himself in by Tuesday. Police said he has yet to do so.

Holland has a criminal history dating back to at least 2013 that includes several stints in prison and convictions on charges that include sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. His most recent conviction, court records show, came on Jan. 31 when he was sentenced to two years of probation on charges of risk of injury to a minor and third-degree assault for an incident that took place in January of 2021.