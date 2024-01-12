Norwich residents along Yantic River: Be prepared for overnight evacuations if it floods

While people near the Yantic River were told to evacuate for the day on Wednesday due to flooding, they may have to do it again.

On Friday afternoon, the City of Norwich issued a Prepare to Evacuate notice that anyone near the Yantic River should be prepared to evacuate the area if the river begins to flood excessively due to overnight rain from Friday to Saturday.

The city is urging people to be alert and aware in the coming hours.

"It is possible that the Yantic River could reach historic levels, which could create a public safety emergency," the notice states.

How much ran should Norwich expect?

The river was at 4.45 feet as of 4:45 p.m. Friday. The 3:33 p.m. Friday forecast predicted the river would reach and exceed flood stage by about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicts that there will be a widespread 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall in Connecticut and has issued a Flood Watch from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Photo from Wednesday of water rushing down Yantic Falls.

What would happen if there is an evacuation order

If an evacuation is required, residents will be notified by phone. When leaving your home, avoid streets prone to flooding, and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency or if you cannot evacuate your home.

Norwich Public Utilities sent out an accompanying announcement, saying they're watching the conditions of the Fitchville Pond Dam in Bozrah, along with state officials. The dam leaked Wednesday contributing to the flooding, and it required NPU to shut down a substation for that day.

Where will the city open an emergency shelter?

Kelly Middle School at 25 Mahan Drive will serve as a shelter, run by the American Red Cross, the notice states.

Anyone relying on electric power for medical devices should find an alternate source of energy as a precaution, NPU stated.

In the past two days, NPU has prepared for this weekend weather, including inspecting vehicles, equipment and materials, ensuring needed staffing, and staging the city's Emergency Operations Center so it can open at 5 a.m. Saturday, NPU stated.

What is the flood stage of the Yantic River

The flood stage of this river is 9 feet.

How high has the Yantic River ever been

The river read 14.2 feet on Wednesday, Jan. 10. This wasn't a record-breaking crest, it is the third-highest crest based on National Weather Service data.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Yantick River: Residents told be prepared for evacuations if it floods