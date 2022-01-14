Norwich Schools Closed Due To Staff Shortages

NORWICH, CT — Norwich Public Schools were closed Friday due to staff shortages, Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said in a statement posted on social media. The announcement was made Thursday night.

"It would not be safe to hold school," she wrote. "I am truly sorry for the inconvenience this decision will create for child care coverage but safety is our ultimate priority."

There 133 staff members who had called in absent as of Thursday night, but only 40 people available to provide coverage for them, The New London Day reported.

The school will make up the day in June.

Schools around the state are struggling to stay open due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

