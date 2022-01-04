Norwich shooting victim identified as New York man

NORWICH – Police have identified the man shot to death Sunday in Norwich as a 46-year-old New York man who frequently spent time in the city.

Darnell Thomas was found dead at 90 North St. by officers and detectives who responded to the Mohegan Commons complex at 9:34 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Thomas was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police, who said the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack, are still investigating the homicide. Police previously said the suspect or suspects fled the crime scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3159; by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org; or by calling the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

