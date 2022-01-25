Norwich shooting victims identified, as police investigate Sunday's death as a homicide

John Penney, The Bulletin
·1 min read

NORWICH – Police on Tuesday released the identities of two men shot – one fatally – earlier this week inside a city residence.

The death of Lawrence Beauford, 25, formerly of New York, who succumbed to his injuries inside 40 School St., is being investigated as a homicide and “targeted attack,” police said.

A second gunshot victim, 38-year-old Blair Decou of Norwich, remained in critical condition at The William W. Backus Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Patrol officers on Sunday were dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to the multi-family School Street house for a report of a disturbance. On arrival, police determined a fight had broken out at the house resulting in two people being shot.

A member of the State Police Major Crime Unit videotapes outside 40 School Street in downtown Norwich Monday where a fatal shooting happened Sunday night.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Pete Karasuk at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3155 or at pkarasuk@cityofnorwich.org. Calls can also be made to the department’s anonymous tip-line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich police identify School Street shooting victims

