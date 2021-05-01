Norwich woman arrested in connection with July 4 assault

May 1—NORWICH — A local woman was arrested on assault and other charges Thursday on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 4, in which a verbal altercation escalated into an assault.

Lynze Khan, 27, of 105D Gifford St. was charged on a warrant at 9 p.m. Thursday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and violation of probation. She was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned Friday in Norwich Superior Court.

Police said Khan was involved in a verbal altercation with a victim that turned physical, and Khan allegedly cut the victim's arm with a knife. No information was provided on the seriousness of the injury.

When police arrested Khan on Thursday, they also learned that she had an outstanding warrant in Meriden for violation of probation. She was held on a $60,000 bond with a court date of May 13 in Meriden Superior Court.