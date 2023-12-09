Norwich woman fatally shot in Massachusetts

Dec. 8—A 22-year-old Norwich woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the body of Stephanie Beatty was found by Brockton police outside 17 Nason St. at approximately 12:22 a.m.

Police were called to the residence for a report of a shooting and found Beatty inside a parked car suffering an apparent gunshot wound, Cruz said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant in the case charging 29-year-old Brockton resident Gelson Fernandes with Beatty's murder.

Cruz in a news release said Beatty and Fernandes were acquainted. The investigation into Beatty's death is active, Cruz said.