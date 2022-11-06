Norwich youth arrested after complaints of shooting people with "Splat" guns

Nov. 6—NORWICH — Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old Taftville man and two minors after "several complaints" of people throughout the city being shot with "Splat" guns, according to an arrest report narrative from Norwich police.

Galo Pagan, of 510 Riverview Lane, is charged with breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment. The names of the other two arrested weren't listed because they are under 18.

SplatRBall is a water bead blaster, and the top of its website cautions, "WARNING: Do not take SplatRBall Blasters to any school or federal properties. Do not aim at or blast people or animals. Do not brandish or paint SplatRBall blasters to look like a firearm." A video below shows kids using it on cans and targets.

The gel beads are often referred to as Orbeez.

Police said a witness observed Pagan and two others in a vehicle fire on a pedestrian walking in the area of Backus Hospital, following an earlier report of a person "struck with a similar style projectile" while walking in the area of Chelsea Green.

Police said the witness provided a description of the vehicle and its license plate. Place found the car in Taftville where it was occupied by Pagan and two minors, and there were three "splat" guns in the vehicle. All subjects were arrested and charged with breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police across the country have warned about splat guns and believe incidents are motivated by a TikTok challenge.

The Cibolo Police Department in Texas, for example, wrote in a Facebook post in May, "Although marketed as toys, these gel projectiles can cause bodily injury. Incidents such as these are not funny, it is not a game, and can be an arrestable offense."

e.moser@theday.com