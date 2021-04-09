Norwin area charges filed, April 8, 2021
Apr. 8—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
—Ashley L. Converso, 34, of Westmoreland City, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
—Christine Hyatt, 36, of Pitcairn, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
—Nicholas W. Norris, 28, of Pitcairn, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
—Jay Verzich, 38, of Bridgeville, by North Huntingdon police with theft by deception and deceptive business practice — sale less than quantity.
—Kelly L. Chambers, 48, of North Huntingdon, by township police with firearms possession without a license, tampering with or fabricating evidence, presenting false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Mark E. White, 36, of Franklin, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
—Jacob A. Honaker, 27, of Cameron, W.Va., by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Denise R. Oneill, 51, of McKeesport, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance.
—John R. Keeney, 30, of North Huntingdon, by township police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
